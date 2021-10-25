News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
'Inspiring athletes of the future' - Pupils take on mini-marathon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 9:26 AM October 25, 2021   
Rushmere Hall pupils running the Mini London Marathon to raise money for a defibrillator

Rushmere Hall pupils running the Mini London Marathon - Credit: Ian Plowman

School children have pulled on their running shoes to complete run a mini-marathon and help fund life saving equipment. 

Rushmere Hall Primary School pupils were inspired by their teachers Mrs Dagnall and Mrs Hill who took on the virtual London marathon earlier this month.

The Mini London marathon encourages children to run, jog, walk or wheel 2.6miles in their schools. 

Two Rushmere Hall teachers ran the London Marathon at the beginning of October

Mrs Dagnall (left) and Mrs Hills (right) who ran the virtual London Marathon on October 3 - Credit: Rushmere Hall Primary School

And last week Rushmere Hall children used the school grounds to take on the distance -- with plans to use the funds they raise to buy a defibrillator for the school. 

The run will also help to improve the children's physical and mental wellbeing and the pupils have been praised for their enthusiasm and dedication. 

Ian Plowman, Year 5 teacher at Rushmere Hall Primary, said: "It has been amazing to see so many children taking part in this superb event.  

"Both the children and adults have said how much they have enjoyed running each day and we hope to have inspired some athletes of the future this week."

