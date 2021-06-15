News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich teacher creates kindness journal to spread positivity

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:30 AM June 15, 2021   
Sharon Mangoma, teacher of health and social care at Suffolk One Sixth Form College.

Little Acts of Kindness journals are being rolled out by an Ipswich teacher to support children’s mental health and wellbeing.

Mum-of-two Sharon Mangoma created the journals for all five to eleven-year-olds that she hopes "emerge out of this pandemic with confidence and resilience". 

The reflective journal also asks kids to perform little kind acts and then reflect on those acts and feelings of gratitude they feel each week.

Mrs Mangoma said: "We have all been through a difficult time dealing and living through a global pandemic and now more than ever, it is important that we take time to create positive environments for our children, so that they feel comfortable to express their feelings and recognise all the positivity that surrounds them.

"From my point of view, performing acts of kindness and regular journaling of gratitude has a significant positive effect on mental health and wellbeing.”

The Little Acts of Kindness Journal

For more see littlekindacts.co.uk.

