Poppy, Batman and Captain America step up to mark Captain Tom's birthday

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:32 AM April 30, 2021   
Toddlers at Shotley Kidzone completed a sponsored challenge in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Toddlers at Shotley Kidzone completed a sponsored challenge in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore - Credit: Jess Coppins

Pre-school children in Shotley toddled in their favourite costumes to follow the footsteps of NHS fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Youngsters from Shotley Kidzone donned their favourite superhero and fairy tale costumes for their sponsored toddle, which also saw them complete 100 star jumps for the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

The national event, organised by Captain Sir Tom's family, asks people of all ages to take part in 100-themed challenges to mark what would have been his 101st birthday today.

Therasa Butcher, manager of Shotley Kidzone, said: “As soon as the Captain Tom 100 event was revealed, we jumped at the chance to take part.

“Captain Sir Tom inspired so many people across the country including young children.

“Our children were so excited to take part and were very enthusiastic with their toddle and star jumps.

“As a charity-run preschool, we rely heavily on the support of our parents and the community in Shotley who regularly help out with fundraising events.

"Big thanks to Sarah and Jamie at Shotley Rose for allowing us the use of the football pitch to keep our wonderful children safe on their toddle."

Shotley Peninsular News

