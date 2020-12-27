School in Ipswich named after Sir Bobby Robson opens new building

Published: 6:15 AM December 27, 2020

A new Ipswich school named after Town legend Sir Bobby Robson has finally welcomed children into its state of the art building - after the coronavirus crisis delayed its opening.

The Sir Bobby Robson School - named after the manager, who steered the Blues to UEFA and FA Cup wins, following a public consultation - was due to open its Lindbergh Road site in September.

The Sir Bobby Robson School building in Lindbergh Road - Credit: Archant

But the pandemic meant building work was delayed, with children instead starting their learning in temporary classrooms at Ipswich's Murrayfield Centre.

In the last few weeks, the school’s first ever 30 students have finally moved into the new building - which includes 15 classrooms, soft play and sensory areas, a new multi-purpose hall, staff and parent facilities, as well as a kitchen and dining space.

Adam Dabin, headteacher of the Unity Schools Partnership facility, said: “It is nice to be finally in this fantastic building and to see students begin benefitting from all the new facilities.

“Many of our students have been in alternative provision or home schooled and have therefore had a significant period away from a traditional classroom setting.

“This is something we have been acutely aware of and our new school building has been designed to provide the best possible educational and support setting.”

You may also want to watch:

The school initially opened to 30 pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs, aged between Year 7 and Year 10, with that number set to double in September 2021.

Mr Dabin also praised the support of his new staff team, adding: “They have all been brilliant and dealt with everything that has been thrown at them.

“They have already built a really good relationship with our students and you can already see how that is benefitting everyone.

The school was named after legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson, pictured here after steering the Blues to the UEFA Cup - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

“Our new building was hit by understandable delays but the project team at Concertus Design & Property Consultants and R G Carter did a great job in getting the site ready as quickly as possible.

“We are also very grateful to Suffolk County Council for providing us with temporary facilities at the Murrayfield Centre – something that really helped with our transition.

“I want the Sir Bobby Robson School to not be afraid of trying new things to ensure we have the best possible environment and to create a real school community, both with the pupils and parents - and for them.”