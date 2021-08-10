Tractor Girl Sophie Peskett scores a BTEC hat-trick
Ipswich Town Women's first professional player, Sophie Peskett, has scored a hat-trick - achieving three BTEC distinctions.
The 18-year-old, a student at St Joseph's College, received three D* (starred distinction) grades in sport and exercise science, the equivalent of three A* at A-level in terms of UCAS points.
"I'm really pleased. It was what I was hoping for - I can go to University of Suffolk to study sport science," she said.
Winger Sophie was the first female player ever to sign a deal with the club when she signed a two-year contract in June.
Two of Sophie's team-mates at Ipswich Town Women, Maria Boswell and Maddie Biggs, also achieved three D* grades in sport and exercise science.
All three joined Town from Essex RTC and have been studying full-time at the college on top of all their training.
And, far from going out on the town to celebrate, the three dedicated Tractor Girls were all heading off for a Blues training session after receiving their results.
