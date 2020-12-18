News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Over 100 festive hampers donated by Ipswich secondary school

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:23 PM December 18, 2020   
Staff at St Alban's High School in Ipswich

Staff at St Alban's High School have been delivering the hampers - Credit: St Alban's High School

Pupils, parents and staff at St Alban's High School in Ipswich have donated more than 100 festive hampers to local families this Christmas.

Staff from the school in Digby Road have been spending their last two days of term delivering the 103 hampers to families within the community.

The hampers come stocked full of festive favourites – while local firm Stokes Sauces has also donated jars of jam to be included in the hampers.

Headteacher Matt Baker said:  "Thanks to the amazing generosity of our stakeholders, mince pies, Christmas puddings and Christmas crackers are among the items that have filled 103 hampers, being delivered by our dedicated staff on the last two days of term after work. 

"We hope that this brings a little joy and happiness to those families, as well as shine a light on the good that we can bring to each other in challenging times."

Christmas
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Body found in Ipswich river

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

Man who died in building collapse was in his 30s

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon

What are Suffolk’s chances of leaving Tier 2?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

When will the latest coronavirus tiers be announced?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus