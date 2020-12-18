Over 100 festive hampers donated by Ipswich secondary school

Published: 3:23 PM December 18, 2020

Pupils, parents and staff at St Alban's High School in Ipswich have donated more than 100 festive hampers to local families this Christmas.

Staff from the school in Digby Road have been spending their last two days of term delivering the 103 hampers to families within the community.

The hampers come stocked full of festive favourites – while local firm Stokes Sauces has also donated jars of jam to be included in the hampers.

Headteacher Matt Baker said: "Thanks to the amazing generosity of our stakeholders, mince pies, Christmas puddings and Christmas crackers are among the items that have filled 103 hampers, being delivered by our dedicated staff on the last two days of term after work.

"We hope that this brings a little joy and happiness to those families, as well as shine a light on the good that we can bring to each other in challenging times."