Ipswich academy praised for 'life-changing' education in Ofsted report

A school in Ipswich has been rated as 'Good' following a recent Ofsted inspection where they found children who missed school through medical problems are "re-engaging and enjoying school again."

St Christopher's PRU Academy in Ipswich has once again been rated as 'Good' following an inspection in May.

St Christopher's, part of the Raedwald Trust, provides educational support for children aged 11-16 who can't go to school due to medical or mental health conditions.

St Christopher's Academy take in pupils who miss schools due to mental health or medical conditions - Credit: Google Maps

The report says that "pupils feel safe and bullying does not happen" and "pupils gain renewed confidence and self-esteem because of the high-quality care and support provided for them."

Pupils' parents described the school as 'fantastic' and 'life-changing'.

CEO of Raedwald Trust, Angela Ransby said: "As this report shows our staff are adept at creating an environment where the children in our care, and their families, feel cared for and supported.

"Crucially they are also able to make sure students are able to stay on top of their learning and return seamlessly to mainstream education.”