News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Suffolk schools praised by hospice staff for their open conversations

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:30 PM May 11, 2021   
Ormiston Academy's Rachel Zagni and Rob Ilett of St Elizabeth Hospice

Ormiston Academy's Rachel Zagni and Rob Ilett of St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Half a dozen Suffolk schools have been praised by St Elizabeth Hospice for their role in encouraging young people to open up about death and bereavement.

Schools across Ipswich and south Suffolk have been awarded by the hospice as part of its 565 service, which provides emotional and bereavement support for children living with a family member with progressive illness.

Chantry Academy, Ormiston Endeavour Academy, Stoke By Nayland Church of England Primary School, Shotley Primary School, St Mary’s Primary School in Hadleigh and Nacton Church of England School have all earned accreditation.

Rob Ilett, children’s specialist counsellor for St Elizabeth Hospice, said it is "fantastic" to see more schools taking part.

He said: “At any age the conversation subject of death and bereavement is often seen as ‘taboo’ but it is really important to have these open conversations, particularly at a young age, in order to help each other.

You may also want to watch:

“During the last year, Covid-19 has seen many of our community impacted by death and bereavement of a friend or a loved one.

"There is no right or wrong way to experience grief or to think about death and dying, but through having honest conversations with a trusted relative, friend, teacher or a counsellor we can make a real difference and make living with loss easier for us all.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
  2. 2 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
  3. 3 CCTV issued after thieves steal almost £900 in toys and food from B&M
  1. 4 New cocktail bar and tapas restaurant to open in Ipswich
  2. 5 Car ends up on side after crash involving parked car
  3. 6 Thieves use bank cards after stealing rucksack from Ipswich doorstep
  4. 7 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
  5. 8 Pub owner on how 'amazing' community support helped venue survive
  6. 9 Meet the Ipswich 18-year-old who is now one of UK's youngest politicians
  7. 10 Ipswich paedophile jailed for downloading indecent images of boys

Rachel Zagni, of Ormiston Endeavour Academy, one of those to be recognised, said: “Dying to Talk was inspiring, and working with our really knowledgeable facilitator ensured that any awkward or difficult conversations or questions were dealt with sensitively.

“We found the hospice to have a peaceful atmosphere from the moment we walked in the door, and having an insight into some of the spaces and artwork that are there was invaluable as it made us think about what we would want in our school for those special places students can access to talk openly about sensitive conversations.”

Ipswich News
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Woolverstone Hall, now home to Ipswich High School, will open to the public. 

See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A man has died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 at Stowmarket

A14

Man in 20s dies in collision between lorry and pedestrian on A14

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Video

Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Friends getting together at Splitz Bar in Felixstowe in 2002

Did you enjoy a night out at Splitz Bar in 2002?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus