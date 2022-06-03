Suffolk teacher runs 70km to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign

John Rowland with students as he prepares for his big run - Credit: St Joseph’s College

A schoolteacher from Ipswich has run 70km through the picturesque Suffolk and Essex countryside to honour Queen’s 70 years on the throne and raise money for a new heritage orchard.

John Rowland, a biology teacher at St Joseph’s College in Ipswich, started the challenge from his home in Rowhedge, near Colchester, and ran all the way to the school site in Ipswich.

Mr Rowland said the idea for the fundraising came from the Eco-School Club which aims to increase local biodiversity.

The teacher said: “We have been wanting to create more biodiversity on the school grounds and thought it would be a great idea to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee at the same time.

“We have plans to create a big orchard at the school and have been speaking to a local horticulturalist to put in heritage Suffolk trees, as well as lots of other native trees, around the grounds.”

Mr Rowland’s students have been supporting him with his training regime and also joined him for parts of the run.