Ipswich school wow audience with their performance of Grease

The ensemble of the production of Grease - Credit: @beaphotographyuk

Students at an Ipswich school wowed sold out audiences with their electrifying performances of Grease.

St Joseph's College students ranging from year seven to year 13 performed the 1978 classic at DanceEast in Ipswich.

Accents and mannerisms of greasers and cheerleaders in 1959 were on display for the audience to see, as well as addressing deeper themes of the movie.

The T-Birds and the Pink Ladies - Credit: @beaphotographyuk

The school even invited the star of the film, Danny Zuko himself, John Travolta to the performance, as he has been in Norfolk shooting a film about RAF Lakenheath.

Vicki Harvey, vice principal and head of creative and performing arts, said: “We are incredibly proud of everyone involved in the performance. Taking on a classic like Grease is a big challenge and they certainly overcame it."

Rizzo and Doody - Credit: @beaphotographyuk

Head girl Jemima Bestley, 18, who played Sandy, said: “It was great to play such an iconic role. The energy and excitement on and off-stage were amazing all week.

17-year-old Adam Hayhoe, who played Danny, said: “It was such a fun experience to play Danny and see everyone dress as greasers and cheerleaders.

“We’re all really proud of each other.”

The performance was sold out across all nights. Roger singing - Credit: @beaphotographyuk

John Travolta, the original Danny Zuko, was invited to Suffolk to watch the performance. - Credit: @beaphotographyuk



