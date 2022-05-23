Stoke High School in Ipswich gets 'overwhelmingly positive' Ofsted report

Stoke High School is delighted with their 'Good' Ofsted rating, and are set on a mission to become one of the best schools in Ipswich. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

A high school in Ipswich is celebrating a ‘Good’ Ofsted report and says it is determined to become “the very best school in Ipswich.”

Stoke High School on Maidenhall Approach was awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all categories after its inspection on March 29 and 30.

It was particularly praised for its “ambitious curriculum” and “strong culture of respect among students”.

Inspectors were impressed with the wide range of extra-curricular activities to enrich learning, with students “celebrated and supported” by the academy for taking part.

It was noted that SEND students were well-supported and had full access to the curriculum, with teachers making clear adaption to lessons to make them accessible to all.

Andrew Robinson, principal at Stoke High School, is delighted to have the school’s efforts recognised.

He said: “I am exceptionally proud of our staff and students, together we have transformed this school into a truly incredible place.

“Everything about our school has been revolutionised in the past 3 years and we are thrilled that Ofsted agree wholeheartedly with us.

“We’re determined to become the very best school in Ipswich and this incredible report confirms that we’re well on our way.”

Stoke High School is part of the Ormiston Academies Trust. Fellow Trust member, Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Defoe Road, has also celebrated a ‘Good’ rating this month.

Aron Whiles, regional director east at Ormiston Academies Trust, said he was pleased with the school’s success.

He said: “I want to offer my greatest congratulations to the whole community at Stoke High School on this fantastic result.

“This overwhelmingly positive report is a true reflection of the relentless hard work and determination of the academy’s leadership team over the past few years, supported by the vibrant school community which was recognised by Ofsted.”

Nick Hudson, the Trust’s CEO, was “incredibly pleased” with the progress.

He said: “The leadership at the academy, supported by the Trust, has done a remarkable job of embodying our core mission of ensuring all students are provided with a great education.

"Their hard work and dedication to driving improvement has enabled them to create an environment where every student, regardless of their background and ability, are given the tools to succeed.”