New 5G pitch and trampolines boosts Stoke High's sporting provision
- Credit: RACHEL EDGE
An Ipswich secondary school has invested in state-of-the-art sports equipment for pupils.
This is part of a move to offer extracurricular activities at Stoke High School and allow pupils to try new sports and develop skills.
The main purchase has been a new 5G football pitch. With football being one of the most popular sports at the school and an integral part of the curriculum, pupils have been eager to play their first match.
The school also purchased two Grand Master trampolines.
Andrew Robinson, principal of Stoke High School said: “We are committed to providing our students with the best teaching, learning and enrichment opportunities possible, which is supported by our newly regenerated sporting facilities.
"These will enable our existing students access to a greater range of sporting equipment, provision and opportunities, as well as being open to prospective students and families to try out as part of our open evening event on Wednesday 6th October.
“It is brilliant to see our students already embracing the new resources available to them, and we are really excited to be sharing this with even more children and families this week."
Additionally, pupils will be able to play basketball on the outdoor courts, use the gym facilities and take part in an obstacle course club where Year 6 from Halifax and Hillside Primary school are also invited to join.