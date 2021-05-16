Stoke High School praised by Ofsted in response to Covid-19 pandemic

Published: 6:00 AM May 16, 2021

An Ipswich high school has been praised for its response to the coronavirus pandemic as it looks to continue to improve following a disappointing report.

Inspectors from Ofsted visited the Stoke High School – Ormiston Academy in March, after the last full inspection in 2018 found the school "requires improvement".

The inspectors had found concerns over the progress of disadvantaged pupils, support for special education needs or disabled (SEND) children and high absence rates.

Writing after their March monitoring visit however, inspectors said the school is taking "effective action" to provide education in the current circumstances.

Recognition was given to the support offered to vulnerable members of the school community and SEND children to ensure the return to on-site learning was successful.

Efforts to support weaker readers at the school were also recognised, in addition to study support given to Year 11 pupils for their assessments, careers and steps towards further education or apprenticeships.

Praise was also given by parents and pupils alike over the school's efforts to provide remote education. Year 7 children added staff have helped them to settle in well despite the challenges of Covid-19.

Recommendations to provide further support to the weakest readers in the school were given, however.

Ofsted also recommended that teachers know how to use information about SEND pupils in order to help them make the best possible progress.

Andrew Robinson, principal of the school, pledged further efforts to continue positive momentum.

Mr Robinson said: “We are pleased by the findings of Ofsted’s latest report, which highlights the clear steps the whole school community is taking to support the school to grow and develop in a positive and inclusive way.

“We recognise that there continue to be areas in which we can further improve, but the brilliant hard work which has been put in across recent years, especially during the extremely challenging past twelve months, ensures we are genuinely optimistic and excited about the future.

“As the report reflects, we have been able to create a supportive environment for pupils across the whole school and want to continue this positive momentum and continue it into the classroom.”