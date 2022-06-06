'Well done for their hard work' - MP praises high school's SEND progress

An Ipswich high school received a visit from a local MP following their latest Ofsted report when they pledged to be "the very best school in Ipswich".

Tom Hunt met with staff and students from Stoke High School, and was interested to hear about the school’s many activities and initiatives.

Meanwhile, students were able to hear from Mr Hunt about his role in parliament.

Mr Hunt, said: "I'd like to congratulate the school on all their hard work and a fantastic improvement over the past few years.

“In particular, I'd like to say well done for their hard work in improving the education of students with SEND."

The school’s support for SEND students was particularly praised by Ofsted.

Principal Andrew Robinson said:"Mr Hunt has visited the school on a number of occasions and has shown incredible interest in the education of our students.

"He is highly passionate about schools in Ipswich, and it was great to hear how delighted he is with the progress that our school has made."