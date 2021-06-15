Ipswich high school awarded for preparing pupils for world of work

Published: 7:00 PM June 15, 2021

An Ipswich high school has earned a prestigious careers award after bolstering support to help equip students for later life.

Stoke High School – Ormiston Academy was given the Career Mark Award in recognition of its careers provision, which has seen 90% of surveyed Year 11 pupils say they felt the school's careers activities have helped them prepare for the future.

Nearly 80% also said they felt confident of making a good choice when they leave.

The Career Mark assesses the careers and work-related experiences offered in schools, in line with the Gatsby benchmarks of good career guidance – with those showing good progress against each benchmark found to be delivering a successful careers programme.

Assessors found pupils at the school were "aspirational" and that "they believed they can be anything they want to be", which is a message reinforced by school principal Andrew Robinson.

Particular credit was given to the school, part of the Ormiston Academies Trust, over how well its careers programme is linked to the curriculum.

Assessors said it to be "significant" in widening the horizons of pupils.

As well as teaching in class, the school has also expanded its careers provision over the years to ensure all students are given the support they need.

Part of the programme includes a pupil-led community cafe at the school, which aimed to support vulnerable pupils by teaching them employability skills. Pupils were able to decorate the venue, plan its menu and cooked and served food to local people.

Mr Robinson, who joined the school in 2019, said: “I’m so proud of all of our staff at Stoke High School who have worked very hard to offer our students the very best in terms of careers provision.

“Our priority is not just to get students through school, but to prepare them for their futures too.

"We’re succeeding not only in preparing them, but also in ensuring they are excited about what lies ahead and are empowered to pursue their dreams.”