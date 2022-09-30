News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

New principal 'delighted' to lead Ipswich school

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:00 AM September 30, 2022
Stoke High School will welcome a new principal, Karen Baldwin, in January next year.

Stoke High School will welcome a new principal, Karen Baldwin, in January next year. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Stoke High School in Ipswich will welcome a new principal in January. 

Karen Baldwin has been the Vice Principal for four years at Stoke High School, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust. 

During her time in this role, Miss Baldwin has been a key member of the school’s leadership team. A particular highlight was the school’s ‘Good’ Ofsted rating earlier this year. 

She will take on the new role from January 2023. 

Miss Baldwin said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Principal at the Stoke High School. 

“During my time as Vice Principal, I have had the honour or working closely with students, staff, families and the wider community, and I know what an exceptional school we are. 

“I look forward to leading the academy on the next stage of its improvement journey whilst ensuring that every student continues to flourish and fulfil their full potential.” 


Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Police have said the murder investigation has links to Ipswich and Suffolk

Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Care home resident holding hands with her daughter.

Health

Ipswich care home put into special measures after inspection

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
A person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Bramfrord Road in Ipswich this afternoon

Suffolk Live News

Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Rose Hill Primary in Ipswich has been rated as 'Requires Improvement' again by Ofsted

Primary School rated as 'Requires Improvement' for third consecutive time

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon