New principal 'delighted' to lead Ipswich school

Stoke High School will welcome a new principal, Karen Baldwin, in January next year. - Credit: Ormiston Academies Trust

Stoke High School in Ipswich will welcome a new principal in January.

Karen Baldwin has been the Vice Principal for four years at Stoke High School, which is part of Ormiston Academies Trust.

During her time in this role, Miss Baldwin has been a key member of the school’s leadership team. A particular highlight was the school’s ‘Good’ Ofsted rating earlier this year.

She will take on the new role from January 2023.

Miss Baldwin said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of Principal at the Stoke High School.

“During my time as Vice Principal, I have had the honour or working closely with students, staff, families and the wider community, and I know what an exceptional school we are.

“I look forward to leading the academy on the next stage of its improvement journey whilst ensuring that every student continues to flourish and fulfil their full potential.”



