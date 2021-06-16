News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich SEN school art bought at exhibit when not up for sale

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:28 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 3:33 PM June 16, 2021
Stone Lodge Academy artwork at the Whistler Gallery in Jerwood DanceHouse

Stone Lodge Academy artwork at the Whistler Gallery in Jerwood DanceHouse - Credit: Stone Lodge Academy

Ipswich students with complex moderate learning difficulties (MLD) displayed their work for the seventh time - this time selling pieces.

The Stone Lodge Academy pupils were the ones to officially open the exhibition at Whistler Gallery in Jerwood Dance House along the Waterfront on Tuesday, June 8. 

Curator and art coordinator Caroline Corkhill at the academy, which is part of Bury-based Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Academies Trust, said: “Although the artwork was not intended to be for sale, three pieces have been sold after consultation with the students and their family.

"The proceeds will go directly to the three artists who are in Year 11 and starting their first bank accounts.

“The exhibition, which showcases the immense efforts and creative imaginations of our students, is a testament to them. We hope members of the public will join us in this celebration of the visual arts.”

Stone Lodge Academy art work at the Whistler Gallery in Jerwood DanceHouse

Stone Lodge Academy artwork at the Whistler Gallery in Jerwood DanceHouse - Credit: Stone Lodge Academy

The collection from Years 7 through to 11 showcases ceramics, weavings, tissue paper drawings monoprints, pattern-filled polycarbonate tiles and papier-mache puppets and a stand-in theatre to represent art venues and theatres closed during lockdown.

The exhibition will run until Thursday, June 24 from Monday to Friday 9.30 am to 6pm and Saturday 11am to 5.30pm.


