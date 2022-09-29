Former deputy struck off for 'deliberate and sexually motivated' actions

Gary Hunt was removed from his position as deputy head at Stone Lodge Academy in Ipswich following the allegations in 2019. - Credit: Google Maps

A former deputy headteacher has been struck off indefinitely after being found to have touched two students inappropriately.

Gary Hunt faced a professional conduct panel on three allegations when he was teaching at Stone Lodge Academy, in Ipswich, a school for students with complex moderate learning difficulties.

Mr Hunt began his employment at the school in April 2013 and was promoted to deputy headteacher in May 2017.

On January 20, 2019, concerns were raised following an alleged disclosure by Child A and Child B the previous evening outside the education setting.

He was arrested on February 5, 2019, and dismissed from his position on September 10 that year.

No further action has been taken with regards to any criminal prosecution of Mr Hunt.

Mr Hunt denied the allegations and of carrying out unacceptable professional conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute at a two-day hearing earlier this month.

A decision by the Teaching Regulation Agency published on Wednesday concluded he would never teach again.

The panel said allegations of unacceptable professional conduct in that he engaged in inappropriate contact with one or more children by touching and that the conduct was sexually motivated were proven.

The report said evidence by Child A and Child B was "cogent" and the panel found allegations of touching proven.

The third allegation that Mr Hunt placed Child A and/or Child B at risk of injury and/or harm on one or more occasions by consuming an amount of alcohol which affected his ability to provide adequate care was not proven.

The report said: "Mr Hunt has not expressed any remorse or insight. Mr Hunt declined to present any oral evidence in mitigation, nor did he make any representations at this stage, and stated that he continued to deny the allegations."

It later added: "The panel concluded that Mr Hunt’s actions were deliberate and sexually motivated."

Due to the seriousness of his conduct the panel made a recommendation to the Secretary of State that a prohibition order should be imposed with immediate effect.

Sarah Buxcey, writing on behalf of the Secretary of State, said: "This means that Mr Gary Hunt is prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.

"Furthermore, in view of the seriousness of the allegations found proved against him, I have decided that Mr Hunt shall not be entitled to apply for restoration of his eligibility to teach."

Mr Hunt has a right of appeal to the King’s Bench Division of the High Court within 28 days from the date he is given notice of this order.

Lawrence Chapman, CEO of SENDAT, said on behalf of Stone Lodge Academy: “The content of the report indicates that the concerns about Gary Hunt were raised on 20th January 2019 and the employee was dismissed on 10th September 2019.

"The report clearly states that the incident did not happen on the school premises. The person in the report was never at any time an employee of SENDAT.

"Stone Lodge Academy was transferred to SENDAT on 01st November 2019.”