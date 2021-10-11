First look at Ipswich college's new £2.4 million campus

Published: 11:30 AM October 11, 2021 Updated: 1:26 PM October 11, 2021

Nigel Champion, the newly appointed technical curriculum designer and existing curriculum coordinator at Suffolk New College, outside the new Tech Campus in Rope Walk, Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk New College

The first peak at Suffolk New College's tech building shows how a derelict building has been transformed ready for students to move in from November.

The new £2.4 million three-storey facility in Rope Walk will be a hub for Information Technology (IT) course subjects like Esports, Games Design and IT. A brand new T-level course in digital production, design and development will also be taught in the building from 2022.

Nigel Champion, the newly appointed technical curriculum designer and existing curriculum coordinator at Suffolk New College, said: “My role is to develop courses and business relationships across the region and the UK, to allow students who come here to get the advanced technical IT networking skills they need to hit the ground running when it comes to gaining a career or progressing into higher education.

Nigel Champion at Suffolk New College Tech Campus - Credit: Suffolk New College

“I really believe that the new Tech Campus will put us on the map when it comes to developing new digital talent for this region and beyond. The facility will house some impressive technology and will be a progressive space to learn and work – and we have lots of exciting plans to link up with industry partners.

“We are also excited to be developing a new curriculum that will focus on cyber security, so budding James Bond’s should definitely apply. Other exciting plans will include the creation of a new Esports team. I’m thrilled to be involved – it’s great news for the town and region.”

Funding for the project has come from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership with architect's Ingleton Wood helping bring the vision to life.

New Anglia LEP chief executive Chris Starkie - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2011

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the new Tech Campus through our Growth Deal with Government.

Suffolk New College's tech campus being built - Credit: Suffolk New College

“Boosting tech skills will help to supply the skilled workforce needed by businesses in all sectors. It is important that we invest in developing talent locally and this first-class new facility will offer brilliant learning opportunities for the students who will become the tech stars of the future."

The official opening of the facility takes place on November 4. For more details email here.

Suffolk New College Tech Campus - Credit: Suffolk New College



