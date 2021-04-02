Ipswich school reveals plans to expand by 150 more places
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A consultation has been launched on whether to expand an Ipswich school by 150 more places.
Suffolk County Council is asking residents and parents what they think about increasing Chantry Academy's size from 900 to 1,050 pupils.
As part of this plan, a new two-storey standalone block could be built to provide additional classrooms and specialist teaching spaces.
Current buildings could also be remodelled in addition to new ancillary facilities and additional staff and visitor parking being built.
To give feedback on the proposals, you can complete an online survey or you can download a comment form and return it to: Chantry Expansion Consultation, Schools Infrastructure Team, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2BX.
If you have any questions, contact the Schools Infrastructure Team at schools@suffolk.gov.uk.
Those without internet can see draft plans displayed on the boundary fence of the school on Stone Lodge Lane West.
You may also want to watch:
Comments must be submitted by Friday, April 16.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
- 2 Heroic strangers deliver CPR in street and save Felixstowe man's life
- 3 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
- 4 Man who dealt cannabis from caravan to pay off debt avoids jail
- 5 Ipswich is not alone in facing really tough times after pandemic
- 6 Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich
- 7 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
- 8 Car flips as two-vehicle crash blocks road in Felixstowe
- 9 Burglar who stole iPhones and iPads from pawn shop is jailed
- 10 Woodbridge woman forced to choose between medication and delaying car tax