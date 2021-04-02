News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich school reveals plans to expand by 150 more places

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 8:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Chantry Academy in Ipswich

Chantry Academy in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown

A consultation has been launched on whether to expand an Ipswich school by 150 more places. 

Suffolk County Council is asking residents and parents what they think about increasing Chantry Academy's size from 900 to 1,050 pupils. 

As part of this plan, a new two-storey standalone block could be built to provide additional classrooms and specialist teaching spaces.

Current buildings could also be remodelled in addition to new ancillary facilities and additional staff and visitor parking being built. 

The expansion planned by Chantry Academy

A consultation has been launched to increase the size of Chantry Academy in Ipswich. - Credit: Suffolk County Council

To give feedback on the proposals, you can complete an online survey or you can download a comment form and return it to: Chantry Expansion Consultation, Schools Infrastructure Team, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2BX.

If you have any questions, contact the Schools Infrastructure Team at schools@suffolk.gov.uk.

Those without internet can see draft plans displayed on the boundary fence of the school on Stone Lodge Lane West.

You may also want to watch:

Comments must be submitted by Friday, April 16.

Planning and Development
Ipswich News

