College celebrates students at annual awards ceremony

Deputy principal of the college, Alan Pease, presenting the awards - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

More than 30 students have been recognised by a Suffolk college for their efforts over the past year.

The group of 31 from Suffolk New College and Suffolk Rural, attended an awards ceremony recognising their contributions over the last 12 months.

Winners included Shannon Mann, 17, who won performing arts student of the year, Carla Simpson, 37, hairdressing student of the year, and Melissa Sibanda, 19, winning top engineering student of the year.

Maria and Shannon Mann. Shannon won performing arts student of the year. - Credit: Suffolk New College

Hairdressing winner, Carla Simpson from Elmswell, gave up her job working as a carer, to study as a hairdresser.

She said: "When I got the email I thought it was a wind-up.

"Long term I want to have my own salon and build my client base."

Carla Simpson with her tutor, Violet Allen - Credit: Suffolk New College

Melissa Sibanda from Woodbridge, winner of top engineering student said: "I was surprised to win.

"I hope this award will help me in the future."

Melissa Sibanda, winner of top engineering student of the year and the 'Roger Fern Award'. - Credit: Suffolk New College

Marketing manager, Craig Shimmon said: "It was fantastic to welcome guests to the college for this awards event for the first time in three years.

"It's always a proud moment to hear about some amazing achievements."