College celebrates students at annual awards ceremony
- Credit: PAGEPIX LTD
More than 30 students have been recognised by a Suffolk college for their efforts over the past year.
The group of 31 from Suffolk New College and Suffolk Rural, attended an awards ceremony recognising their contributions over the last 12 months.
Winners included Shannon Mann, 17, who won performing arts student of the year, Carla Simpson, 37, hairdressing student of the year, and Melissa Sibanda, 19, winning top engineering student of the year.
Hairdressing winner, Carla Simpson from Elmswell, gave up her job working as a carer, to study as a hairdresser.
She said: "When I got the email I thought it was a wind-up.
"Long term I want to have my own salon and build my client base."
Melissa Sibanda from Woodbridge, winner of top engineering student said: "I was surprised to win.
Most Read
- 1 How to get a free pint at a Suffolk pub if you have one of 23 surnames
- 2 Suspected right-wing terrorist arrested in Ipswich by Met Police
- 3 Rail strike announced over Latitude Festival weekend
- 4 Ipswich primary school rated 'Good' by Ofsted for second time in row
- 5 Man, 26, who distributed indecent images of children avoids prison
- 6 Peter Andre bringing 'unforgettable' show to Felixstowe theatre
- 7 Work starts on new Ipswich Lidl store at Futura Park
- 8 Major player in £2m conspiracy to supply drugs jailed for 12 years
- 9 Mysterious substance washed up on river Orwell banks
- 10 Boxing Babes empowering women to take care of their bodies and minds
"I hope this award will help me in the future."
Marketing manager, Craig Shimmon said: "It was fantastic to welcome guests to the college for this awards event for the first time in three years.
"It's always a proud moment to hear about some amazing achievements."