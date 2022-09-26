Suffolk college launches policing course to boost aspiring officers

Suffolk New College has launched a new policing course. Head of public services, Martin Memory (left) and Superintendent Andy Martin (right) - Credit: Suffolk New College

A new course has been launched in an Ipswich college, with aim of filling the current shortfall of police officers currently working in the UK.

Suffolk New College has launched a new level three policing diploma in September, in an attempt to help fill the 20,000 new employees the Government set out plans to recruit three years ago.

Martin Memory, head of public services at the college, launched the course.

He said: "As a former police officer myself, I believe that this course can help tailor our learning to create qualified officers who can hit the ground running when it comes to getting jobs with the force."

Superintendent Andy Martin speaking to pupils on the new course - Credit: Suffolk New College

Superintendent Andy Martin, who helped launch the course, said: "We are trying to drive people towards policing and it all starts with courses like this."

Ben Jackson, 17, from Felixstowe, is one of the first students to sign up for the programme.

He said: "I've always had an interest in the police and want to be a dog handler, and I think the course will give me insight and experience that will help me get a job."