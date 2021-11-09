Suffolk New College in Ipswich is receiving a share of cash from the Post-16 Capacity Fund - Credit: Suffolk New College

Suffolk New College in Ipswich is to receive a share of an £83million government pot to increase capacity for post-16 education.

It is one of 39 sixth forms and colleges to receive a share of the Post-16 Capacity Fund for 2021 to 2022.

The college is the only one in Suffolk to have been awarded a slice of the cash. It has not yet been announced how much money it will receive.

The funding is to help post-16 providers accommodate the expected demographic increase in 16–19-year-olds, developing new facilities and meeting learner demand.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said that, as a member of the education select committee, he had pressed for the funding allocation.

He said: "Education is a key part of levelling up. Providing high-quality education for sixth form and college students is essential if we want to see local people take higher paying jobs.

"With a new freeport coming to Felixstowe, and even more job opportunities associated with Sizewell C, it’s important that we offer the courses and training for local students to take advantage of the jobs on offer."

He added Suffolk New College was also receiving almost £1m of funding from the Town Deal project, to support provision of apprenticeships and technical further education.