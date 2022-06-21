News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Students write love letters to county for Suffolk Day

Tom Cann

Published: 3:59 PM June 21, 2022
Students from Suffolk New College took part in a writing competition for Suffolk Day. The winners, Bashir Abdullah, 17, and

Students from a Suffolk college have been writing love letters about the Queen and the county they live in.

As part of Suffolk Day, students on Suffolk New College's English as a second language course (ESOL) took part in a competition to submit explanations of how they came to live in Suffolk, whilst discussing their views on the county and the Queen.

16-year-old Taniya Yeasmin from Bangladesh, has lived in Ipswich for the last eight months. 

Her winning letter mentioned that Suffolk is a "peaceful and safe area", and that the teachers and students at SNC are "very friendly".

17-year-old Bashir Abdullah, another winner, is from Sudan, but now also lives in Ipswich. He said in his letter he enjoyed the county because 'it has nice people, beautiful parks and amazing beaches.'

They both won £25 worth of LoveToShop vouchers, with five runners-up winning £10 each.

The marketing caravan that has been made into an homage of the county ahead of Suffolk Day. 

Elsewhere at the college, students created a homage to the county by decorating a caravan ahead of Suffolk Day, which was showcased at this year's Suffolk Show.

Suffolk New College
