Suffolk students to grace National Theatre stage in London

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 7:00 PM June 28, 2022
The Suffolk New College company performing at the National Theatre, with world renowned choreographer Claira

The Suffolk New College company performing at the National Theatre, with world renowned choreographer Claira Vaughan, who worked on the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony. - Credit: PAGEPIX

A group of performing arts students at a Suffolk college are to perform at the National Theatre in London on July 1.

Following in the footsteps of acting greats Laurence Olivier and Dame Judi Dench, students from Suffolk New College will take to the Dorfman Stage to perform a new play called 'You don't need to make a big song and dance out of it'.

Suffolk New College performing arts is one of 10 companies out of 228 from across the UK that has been selected by the National Theatre's programme Connections.

Imogen Fraser (left) and Kelly Fletcher (right), the Performing Arts lecturers

Imogen Fraser (left) and Kelly Fletcher (right), the Performing Arts lecturers - Credit: Suffolk New College

Performing Arts lecturers Imogen Fraser and Kelly Fletcher said they are over the moon about the production being selected.

Imogen said: "When I got the call to say our company had been selected to perform at the National Theatre, I got very emotional as it is such a big event for us."

Seventeen-year-old performing arts students Shannon Mann from Ipswich said: "I was buzzing and so excited when I found out the news.

Shannon Mann will be one of the performers at the National Theatre in London

Shannon Mann will be one of the performers at the National Theatre in London - Credit: Suffolk New College

"I think it will be a great experience, bit daunting but I'm going to go out there and do what I can."

Suffolk New College
Ipswich News
Suffolk

