News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Ipswich college embraces season of giving with foodbank donation

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 12:06 PM December 27, 2020   
Sally Fuller and Jess Moffatt from One Sixth Form College

Staff and students at One Sixth Form College have donated goods to the Families in Need foodbank in Ipswich - Credit: John Nice

Students and staff at an Ipswich college have given back to their local community this Christmas by donating to a local foodbank.

One Sixth Form College director of human resources Gail Ollason kickstarted the appeal to help Ipswich foodbank Families in Need (FIND) – and thanks to the generosity of her peers, donated six trollies full of items including Christmas puddings and crackers to help people in need.

Ms Ollason said: “When people are going through a tough time, it’s incredibly inspiring to see the strength of our community. The kindness and generosity of my colleagues makes you feel proud to work at One.”

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of FIND, added: “I’ve been so impressed by how many young people from schools and colleges.

"At a time when they are getting a lot of flak, it’s heart-warming to know they are thinking about other people who are in need.”

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?

Will Jefford

Author Picture Icon

Body in river provisionally identified as missing Ipswich man

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich man arrested after motorcyclist dies in A120 crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus