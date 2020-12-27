Ipswich college embraces season of giving with foodbank donation

Published: 12:06 PM December 27, 2020

Staff and students at One Sixth Form College have donated goods to the Families in Need foodbank in Ipswich - Credit: John Nice

Students and staff at an Ipswich college have given back to their local community this Christmas by donating to a local foodbank.

One Sixth Form College director of human resources Gail Ollason kickstarted the appeal to help Ipswich foodbank Families in Need (FIND) – and thanks to the generosity of her peers, donated six trollies full of items including Christmas puddings and crackers to help people in need.

Ms Ollason said: “When people are going through a tough time, it’s incredibly inspiring to see the strength of our community. The kindness and generosity of my colleagues makes you feel proud to work at One.”

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of FIND, added: “I’ve been so impressed by how many young people from schools and colleges.

"At a time when they are getting a lot of flak, it’s heart-warming to know they are thinking about other people who are in need.”