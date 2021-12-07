News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

Being called ‘woke’ by older people an ‘insult’ says Suffolk students

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 3:05 PM December 7, 2021
Marchers walk past the George Floyd Memorial during a protest at the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright

Students from Suffolk One college in Ipswich say that being called 'woke' is an 'insult'. - Credit: Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

Students from Suffolk One’s Ethnic Youth Empowerment Society (EYES) say that being called ‘woke’ by older generations is an ‘insult’ and older people should try to be more understanding.  

This discussion over the divisive word comes after a BBC article saw a headteacher calling for older generations to stop using the word as a may to mock youngsters who are simply passionate about topical causes.  

But what does ‘woke’ mean and where did it come from? 

According to Google, the term woke originated in the US and means to be alert to injustice, especially about causes such as racism and LGBTQ+ rights.  

But over the last few years the term has more negative meaning with some people using the word to describe others who find problems to campaign about. 

Clarissa, 17, argues against this and says young people are just fighting for the basics.  

She said: “Currently we have the human rights that they didn’t have. Even though they are just basic human rights - it’s too much for them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Beautiful new bottomless brunches launch at Ipswich bar
  2. 2 Karaoke noise complaints prompts fear Grade II pub could close
  3. 3 Family's gratitude after Christmas samaritan's £50 act of kindness
  1. 4 Man arrested after Ipswich train station incident released
  2. 5 'Lovely to be acknowledged' - Ipswich craft shop pleased with bounce back
  3. 6 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  4. 7 Ipswich Station closed as man arrested for possessing a firearm
  5. 8 'Really lovely and easy to talk to' - Tributes to passionate beekeeper Alan
  6. 9 Cash agreed for £1.9m school expansion project
  7. 10 Court to decide how much swindler should repay customers

“The term woke has been integrated by older generations - even if they are people of colour. They tell younger generations that they didn’t experience the same racism that the older generations experience.

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Clarissa, 17, says young people are fighting for 'basic human rights.' - Credit: Gregg Brown

 

“It undermines our experience to put leverage on them, but just because you’re older doesn’t mean you’re wiser.”   

Fahima, 16, goes one step further arguing that the issues that young people are fighting for shouldn’t fall on to their shoulders.  

“The whole idea of being woke is about raising awareness of something that really shouldn’t be the priority of children.  

“It’s unfortunate that these issues have fallen upon children’s eyes. It’s upsetting to be called woke when really, it’s a necessity.” 

meanwhile Hannah, 17, adds: “Why do we have to be insulted and disrespected by the older generation for trying to fix their problems that they made - it’s an insult.  

“They want respect but they won’t acknowledge their actions and even if it wasn’t them, it was their whole generation so they should be accountable.” 

Abi, 16, says that things could improve if older people should try to understand where young people are coming from. 

“Older people should relieve their stigma just like what we have had to do. Then they can understand and those conversations about us being too ‘woke’ won’t be a thing anymore.” 

Education News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gen X Radio Suffolk will be launching in January 2022

Music

Former BBC DJ to go live with new station

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Liam Manning, Michael Appleton, Neil Warnock and Lee Johnson could all be in the frame to replace Paul Cook

Football

The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard reacts after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stam

Football | Video

The early betting favourites to be the next Town boss

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon