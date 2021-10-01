News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

New interactive whiteboards at nine schools following £20,000 donation

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:41 PM October 1, 2021   
Colneis Junior School received an interactive board along with eight other schools thanks to donators. 

Colneis Junior School received an interactive board along with eight other schools thanks to donators. - Credit: Colneis Junior School/The BASIC Life Charity

Primary school pupils at nine schools are able to access new interactive technology after a charity raised £20,000 for equipment. 

The BASIC Life Charity, in Hamilton Road, raised the impressive total to get Colneis with Fairfield, Langer, Grange, Maidstone, Causton, Trimley St Mary, Trimley St Martin and Kingsfleet schools new interactive whiteboards in three months. 

The charity's founder Graham Denny thanked people for their support hitting the five figure target to get touch screens that are connected to the internet.

He said: "It has been a hard time for schools and we thought let's support them. 

"It's really good for the pupils and they're delighted to receive so much equipment.

You may also want to watch:

"It has created more opportunities for pupils to interact with lessons."

Graham Denny, founder of BASIC Life Charity. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Graham Denny, founder of BASIC Life Charity. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Keith Rimmer, deputy headteacher at Colneis Junior School, in Felixstowe, said: "I'm really grateful for their very generous donations. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
  2. 2 Man arrested after 12-hour police negotiation in Ipswich
  3. 3 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  1. 4 Ipswich market traders face struggle to survive
  2. 5 Severe delays on A14 as car crashes into barrier
  3. 6 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
  4. 7 Man, 30, caught in police sting trying to communicate with decoy girl
  5. 8 Footbridge reopening nears as new beams installed
  6. 9 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
  7. 10 Mental health patient sectioned after throwing coffee in worker's face

"The image will be improved and make a more interactive time in the classroom."

Education News
Charity News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dangerous driver Michael Garnham was jailed at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The former pool at HMS Ganges. Picture: Julian Garwood/Flickr

Plans submitted to demolish historic swimming pool

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Child rapist Christopher Banham

Ipswich Crown Court

'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon