New interactive whiteboards at nine schools following £20,000 donation

Published: 2:41 PM October 1, 2021

Colneis Junior School received an interactive board along with eight other schools thanks to donators. - Credit: Colneis Junior School/The BASIC Life Charity

Primary school pupils at nine schools are able to access new interactive technology after a charity raised £20,000 for equipment.

The BASIC Life Charity, in Hamilton Road, raised the impressive total to get Colneis with Fairfield, Langer, Grange, Maidstone, Causton, Trimley St Mary, Trimley St Martin and Kingsfleet schools new interactive whiteboards in three months.

The charity's founder Graham Denny thanked people for their support hitting the five figure target to get touch screens that are connected to the internet.

He said: "It has been a hard time for schools and we thought let's support them.

"It's really good for the pupils and they're delighted to receive so much equipment.

"It has created more opportunities for pupils to interact with lessons."

Graham Denny, founder of BASIC Life Charity. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Keith Rimmer, deputy headteacher at Colneis Junior School, in Felixstowe, said: "I'm really grateful for their very generous donations.

"The image will be improved and make a more interactive time in the classroom."