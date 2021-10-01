New interactive whiteboards at nine schools following £20,000 donation
- Credit: Colneis Junior School/The BASIC Life Charity
Primary school pupils at nine schools are able to access new interactive technology after a charity raised £20,000 for equipment.
The BASIC Life Charity, in Hamilton Road, raised the impressive total to get Colneis with Fairfield, Langer, Grange, Maidstone, Causton, Trimley St Mary, Trimley St Martin and Kingsfleet schools new interactive whiteboards in three months.
The charity's founder Graham Denny thanked people for their support hitting the five figure target to get touch screens that are connected to the internet.
He said: "It has been a hard time for schools and we thought let's support them.
"It's really good for the pupils and they're delighted to receive so much equipment.
"It has created more opportunities for pupils to interact with lessons."
Keith Rimmer, deputy headteacher at Colneis Junior School, in Felixstowe, said: "I'm really grateful for their very generous donations.
"The image will be improved and make a more interactive time in the classroom."