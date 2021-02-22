Young Suffolk artists showcased at national exhibition

Published: 2:08 PM February 22, 2021

Asher Oxborrow will have her work displayed at The Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) Star Students exhibition - Credit: One Sixth Form College

Seven young Suffolk artists are to have their work displayed at a national exhibition – making up more than a quarter of those included.

The students, aged from 16 to 20, submitted their work for The Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) Star Students exhibition with the support of The Arts Society: South East Suffolk (TASSES).

The portrait painted by Asher Oxborrow, who lives near Framlingham - Credit: One Sixth Form College

Only 20 entries from across the country made the final cut, with Suffolk's talent featuring heavily among the lucky winners.

Their portraits were originally set to be housed in the Mall Galleries in central London, although the lockdown means the exhibition will instead go-ahead once the country had reopened. They will be displayed online at a later date, however.

Four of the students – Asher Oxborrow, Carissa Welford, Charlotte Crosby and Josy Ebbs – study at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich, while the three others study at St Joseph's College and at a school in Framlingham.

Clarissa Welford's portrait painting, which will go on display in London - Credit: One Sixth Form College

Miss Oxborrow, who lives near Framlingham, said it is an "honour" to have her work displayed among other talented artists.

Miss Oxborrow, 17, said: "To be selected for the exhibition was amazing.

"I have had a passion and love for creating art all my life, so it is an honour to have been given this opportunity.”

Fellow student Josy Ebbs, from Hadleigh, said: “I’m proud that my work will be on display amongst many other amazing artworks for all to view."

Josy Ebbs' entry to the exhibition - Credit: One Sixth Form College

Sarah Jones, the head of curriculum for art at One Sixth Form College, said their inclusion is "amazing" news for the school.

She said: “This is amazing news for everyone. Our students have a long tradition of gaining regional and national recognition for their work and these portraits reveal something about the essence of the person behind the painting. It’s a credit to them and our teachers.”

Jan Watson, from TASSES - Credit: Jan Watson

Jan Watson , young art representative for the Ipswich branch of TASSES, said: “Congratulations to the students.

"I was very proud to submit their brilliant work to the RBA and thrilled when I heard four pieces have been accepted. To have four of the 20 art pieces from the sixth form is incredible.”

Josy Ebbs, who will also have her work displayed at The Royal Society of British Artists (RBA) Star Students exhibition - Credit: One Sixth Form College

The portrait painted by Charlotte Crosby, from One Sixth Form College - Credit: One Sixth Form College



