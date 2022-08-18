First T Level students celebrate hard work paying off

Sam Corneby from Suffolk New College achieved the highest result possible with his Distinction* grade - Credit: Sam Corneby/Archant

Suffolk students among the first to take the new T Level qualification are celebrating that the "hard work has paid off".

At Suffolk New College, 11 students began studying the design, surveying and planning for construction T Level course in September 2020.

The college was the only school in Suffolk to start teaching these qualifications two years ago and staff are delighted as the group achieved a 100% pass rate.

T Levels are an alternative to A Levels, apprenticeships and other youth courses. The programme focuses on vocational skills and includes a 45-day work placement.

Sam Corneby, 20, who gained work experience at Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife and Morgan Sindall, achieved the highest result possible with his Distinction* grade.

Sam Corneby who achieved the highest result possible with his Distinction* grade - Credit: Own archives

Sam said: “All the hard work has paid off and I’m delighted.

“I’ve really enjoyed the experience. I would say to others - even if they feel apprehensive about T Levels, just go for it, stay open-minded, immerse yourself in it and you will enjoy it.”

The student from Woodbridge has been supporting the Department for Education by helping to shape T Level qualifications for new generations and sharing his thoughts on how future programmes could be improved.

Sam added: “Not only have I enjoyed the course, I’ve gained a host of experiences that will help me in the future.

“I’ve had work experiences with several well-known companies, I’ve shared my views with government ministers, appeared live on the BBC news channel and I’ve been really well-supported throughout my two-year programme.”

Since completing his qualification, Sam has gained a position on a degree apprenticeship at Serco in Ipswich.

Sunny Bamra, the director of engineering, construction & building technology at Suffolk New College, said: “I’d like to congratulate our wave one learners on this great set of results.

Sunny Bamra, the director of engineering, construction & building technology at Suffolk New College with Jimmy Doherty from Jimmy’s Farm. Suffolk New College students worked with Jimmy’s Farm and Wildlife Park during their two-year T Level programme - Credit: Suffolk New College

“An outcome of hard work and persistence has paid off. We could not have achieved this outcome without the support of our staff and employers who have supported them along the way.”

Suffolk New College will be expanding their T Level portfolio by offering programmes in accounting, design, surveying and planning, digital production, design and development, education and childcare, health, healthcare science, management and administration.