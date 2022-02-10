News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

The Big Hoot arrives at an Ipswich school sparking five days of art

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:00 PM February 10, 2022
Lilian and Aubrey. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl for

Lilian with an owl celebrating the Big Hoot coming to Willows Primary School. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Big Hoot has arrived at an Ipswich school, sparking five days of art and much delight. 

Harry, Theo and Kelsey. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl

Harry, Theo and Kelsey in front of the Big Hoot. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Willows Primary School this week welcomed the addition of St Elizabeth Hospice's owl figurine, which it will paint in time for the summer art trail.  

Harry, Theo and Kelsey. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl

Harry, Theo and Kelsey in front of the Big Hoot. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

To celebrate this work, the school will now begin five days of workshops on Friday with its artist in residence Jane Beaumont. 

Lilian and Aubrey. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl for

Lilian and Aubrey from the Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl for the St Elizabeth owl trail The Big Hoot. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Megan Glazin, senior teacher at Willows Primary School, said: "As a school, we pride ourselves on our sense of community and taking part in 'the Big Hoot' will help us to continue this on a broader scale.

Harry, Theo and Kelsey. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl

Harry, Theo and Kelsey in front of the Big Hoot - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"Joining in with the trail will also encourage our families to participate this summer, getting children outdoors and exploring the local area.

Harry and Lilian. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl for t

Harry and Lilian hold up a board about owls. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"We can't wait to showcase our finished owl as part of the project and at the same time acknowledge the hard work and support that St Elizabeth Hospice offers as a local charity."

Harry, Aubrey, Kelsey, Lilian and Theo with the resident artist.The Willows Primary School have been

Harry, Aubrey, Kelsey, Lilian and Theo from the Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl for the St Elizabeth owl trail.

Kelsey, Aubrey, HArry, Lilian and Theo. The Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to de

Kelsey, Aubrey, HArry, Lilian and Theo from the Willows Primary School have been designing artwork to decorate their owl for the St Elizabeth owl trail. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Education News
Arts & Culture
Ipswich News
Chantry News

Don't Miss

Roy Keane Woodbridge

Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town

Dominic Bareham

person
Protestors have been spotted by drivers near the A14

A14

Police twice called to protesters by A14

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Dave Farrow

Obituary

'I still miss him' - Dad and railway worker honoured with Ipswich road name

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The collision happened in Ipswich's Norwich Road, near the Tesco Express supermarket

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Driver injured after three-car crash in Ipswich's Norwich Road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon