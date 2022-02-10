The Big Hoot arrives at an Ipswich school sparking five days of art
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The Big Hoot has arrived at an Ipswich school, sparking five days of art and much delight.
Willows Primary School this week welcomed the addition of St Elizabeth Hospice's owl figurine, which it will paint in time for the summer art trail.
To celebrate this work, the school will now begin five days of workshops on Friday with its artist in residence Jane Beaumont.
Megan Glazin, senior teacher at Willows Primary School, said: "As a school, we pride ourselves on our sense of community and taking part in 'the Big Hoot' will help us to continue this on a broader scale.
"Joining in with the trail will also encourage our families to participate this summer, getting children outdoors and exploring the local area.
"We can't wait to showcase our finished owl as part of the project and at the same time acknowledge the hard work and support that St Elizabeth Hospice offers as a local charity."