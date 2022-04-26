News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Minister visits new tech campus at Ipswich college

Angus Williams

Published: 4:12 PM April 26, 2022
Tom Hunt alongside skills minister Alex Burghart on his visit to Suffolk New College in Ipswich.

A government minister spoke to students at a newly-opened Ipswich college campus offering courses in everything from shipbuilding to energy science.

Alex Burghart, government minister for skills, visited Suffolk New College's tech campus and spoke to students about their experiences and the projects they have been working on, as well as their ambitions.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt, who visited the college alongside the minister, said: “I was pleased to welcome Minister Burghart to Ipswich today, to visit some of our ongoing skills projects at Suffolk New College.

"As part of the Town Deal fund, Suffolk New College has been able to set up a Net Zero Campus and Sustainable Construction Centre

"Along with the Suffolk New College Net Zero Campus and Sustainability Construction Centre, the Town Deal funding has facilitated two other exciting skills projects in Ipswich.

"At Spirit Yachts, a completely unique academy is being developed to take in local pupils and train them as the best in the industry for shipbuilding and yacht construction."

