TV star returns to lead pottery masterclass at former college

Three of the students who attended the masterclass hosted by Henry. Left to right, Seb Manners, Henry Moore, Lucien Kelman and Alfie Fryatt. - Credit: Eva Grist

A Suffolk potter who appeared on a hit TV show returned to his former college to host a masterclass.

Henry Moore from Bury St Edmunds appeared on Channel 4's hit show 'The Great Pottery Throwdown' in 2021.

The 26-year-old studied a level four art foundation programme at One Sixth Form College in 2014.

After making a name for himself on the Channel 4 show, he spent a day at his former college, teaching current students, and offering them advice.

Student Ella Carnell with Henry Moore. - Credit: Eva Grist

He said: "I was a bit nervous coming back but I really enjoyed talking to the artists.

"The fact I used to study here made the experience more real for them."

Henry made it to week seven of the show.

He said: "It's been over a year since filming finished and I think it changed my life for the better.

"By coming back to places like One, I can give something back to others coming through.

"I'd come back to One again if they'd have me."