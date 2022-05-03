TV star returns to lead pottery masterclass at former college
- Credit: Eva Grist
A Suffolk potter who appeared on a hit TV show returned to his former college to host a masterclass.
Henry Moore from Bury St Edmunds appeared on Channel 4's hit show 'The Great Pottery Throwdown' in 2021.
The 26-year-old studied a level four art foundation programme at One Sixth Form College in 2014.
After making a name for himself on the Channel 4 show, he spent a day at his former college, teaching current students, and offering them advice.
He said: "I was a bit nervous coming back but I really enjoyed talking to the artists.
"The fact I used to study here made the experience more real for them."
Henry made it to week seven of the show.
He said: "It's been over a year since filming finished and I think it changed my life for the better.
"By coming back to places like One, I can give something back to others coming through.
"I'd come back to One again if they'd have me."