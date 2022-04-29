TV star opens new £2.4m Tech Campus at Suffolk New College

The opening of the new tech campus at Suffolk New College was done by TV star Jimmy Doherty (inset) - Credit: Suffolk New College/Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk New College has officially unveiled its new £2.4 million Tech Campus in Ipswich.

The opening was made official by TV star and Jimmy's Farm owner Jimmy Doherty, who's shows include Channel 4's 'Food Unwrapped' and 'Jamie & Jimmy's Friday Night Feast', which he does with childhood friend, Jamie Oliver.

Jimmy, who is a patron of the college, originally gained advice at the Suffolk Rural campus of Suffolk New College when he was starting out in farming and has maintained a link with the college ever since.

TV Star Jimmy Doherty at the launch of the new Tech Campus at Suffolk New College - Credit: Suffolk New College

Jimmy said: "I'm passionate about education and it was a pleasure to open this new facility.

Students who study at the new Tech Campus will have the opportunity of working with Jimmy on his new YouTube TV show.

The multi million pound facility, designed by Colchester-based property and construction consultancy, Ingleton Wood, has been set up with the aim of teaching transferable skills that will allow students to work in a number of roles in the IT industry.

Courses subject areas will include Esports, Games Design and IT.

Principal of the College, Viv Gillespie, said, “This was another landmark day in our history and we are excited about the opportunities this facility will bring to the region.

We are incredibly thankful to everyone who has made this project come to life.”

Left to right - student Billy Thatcher, Minister for Skills Alex Burghart, principal of the college Viv Gillespie, Tom Hunt MP and student Sam Corneby - Credit: Suffolk New College

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership has supported this project, and helped fund the campus.

Chris Starkie, chief executive at New Anglia LEP said: "We’re delighted to have supported the new Tech Campus. This first-class new facility will offer brilliant learning opportunities for the students who will become the tech stars of the future.”

Paul Ruffell, director and project manager at Ingleton Wood said: "The state-of-the-art Tech Campus will inspire the next generation of creative and digital superstars, whilst solidifying Suffolk’s reputation as a leader in technology.

Student Dominic Stuart with the Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes at the Tech Campus launch - Credit: Suffolk New College

Student Dominic Stuart is a level 3 media student from Ipswich. He said: “I’ve learnt good skills to take me forward on my course and it is a nice space and a good investment.”

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt also attended the launch and said: "Skills in the technology sector are of growing importance. Suffolk New College is taking initiative to give young people the skills they need to grab the opportunities in the future".