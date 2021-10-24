See the University of Suffolk's class of 2021 graduations

Gallery

Published: 7:30 PM October 24, 2021

Eldon Morrow and Elizabeth Earls at the University of Suffolk graduation on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

The University of Suffolk's class of 2021 has graduated this week.

Graduation ceremonies took place last week for the Ipswich-based university's students and some famous faces — ranging from radios to education experts.

University of Suffolk class of 2021 midwifery graduates - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Among those at the ceremonies were three sisters from Woodbridge who followed in their mum's footsteps by graduating as nurses.

Aneetta, Anjel and Aleena Shibu Matthew are quadruplets. Their sister, Aneesha, also joined them at their graduation ceremony.

The Shibu Matthew sisters from Woodbridge, who have graduated as nurses. L-R Aleena, Anjel and Aneetta - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Aleena said: “A few years back when mum graduated as a nurse from the University of Suffolk, I asked if I could wear her gown.

"She said ‘one day you will get here as well’ so today, I have reached that milestone.

"It’s a challenging course but you definitely get a lot of joy out of it. We were all pleased that we were able to go to the same university."

Anjel said: "I feel amazing. It’s been a big journey to get here. It’s great seeing everyone today. It’s an exciting day celebrating with my sisters.”

Aneetta added: "I had my sisters by my side throughout which made a big difference. They were there as a support mentally and through all the work too especially reflecting back at the end of the day of a Covid shift."

Daisy Sturgeon graduated from the University of Suffolk last week - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Another graduate was event and tourism management student and mum-of-two, Giorgia Ryan Vendramin from Bury St Edmunds, said: “Finishing the course with the highest score, considering I am registered severely visually impaired and my first language is Italian, is a huge achievement for me.

"I have grown in confidence and determination. It has been well worth it, even the sleepless nights in my final year.”

University of Suffolk staff members Heidi Love and Sonia Brito graduated with postgraduate certificates in academic practice - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Christina Darmaz, from Romania, graduated with a degree in criminology and is set to continue her studies as a Fulbright scholar in America next year.

She said: “Fulbright will provide me with moral and financial support to pursue my Masters' study within the US. I will be studying Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Rebecca Martin, James McGlade and Samuel Steele throwing their mortarboards in the air on Ipswich Waterfront as they graduated - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

"I chose to study this because I want to pursue a career in law enforcement and criminal justice, my ultimate goal being to work for the Drug Enforcement Administration within the US. After completing my postgraduate study, I will be returning home to Romania and will work on designing a programme in order to help the young Roma children from Romania, struggling not only within the academic environment but the overall social environment too.

"I want to change the perspectives and stereotypes about my people, the Roma people. That has been and will forever be my motivation.”

Students' Union presidents Alex Gooch and Meg Wright graduated from the University of Suffolk - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Students' union presidents Alex Gooch and Meg Wright also graduated. Alex said: "I’m over the moon to be graduating. It feels great to know that all the hard work has paid off and I now have a degree in psychology.

"I’ve had such a brilliant and memorable time here at Suffolk, both through the University itself and the Students’ Union. I am so proud of everyone who is graduating this year, we made it and that’s such a commendable achievement.”

The University of Suffolk class of 2021 graduated on the Ipswich waterfront - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

One honorary graduate from the University of Suffolk was East Anglian Daily Times columnist and former BBC Radio Suffolk DJ Stephen Foster.

East Anglian Daily Times columnist and former BBC Radio Suffolk DJ Stephen Foster was an honorary graduate. - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

He said: "I feel immensely proud. I never thought, for one moment, when I started my radio career back in the 1970’s that I would be given an honorary degree. It is a fantastic feeling and it is more than living up to expectations.

"I was so pleased the University was set up after so many years and it has made such a big impact on Ipswich and the surrounding areas ever since. To be part of the ceremonies this week on the Waterfront really is a dream come true.”

Robin Christopherson MBE, a founding member of UK tech charity AbilityNet, was an honorary graduate - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Professor Helen Langton, university vice-chancellor and chief executive, said “We are delighted to be able to welcome back the Class of 2021 for their graduation ceremonies on the Ipswich Waterfront.

"It has been a challenging 18 months for everyone especially those finishing their degrees and going into the world of work or further study. We are very proud of our graduates and are looking forward to celebrating their achievements.”

Amber Spalding and Marina Georgieva at their University of Suffolk graduation on the Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Felix Fongwa, Emuhowo Ogbokor and Eric Kaye-Essien graduated in the University of Suffolk class of 2021 - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK

Emily Maskery and Claire Kidd at the University of Suffolk graduation ceremony - Credit: UNIVERSITY OF SUFFOLK



