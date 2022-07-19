University praised by Ofsted for its apprenticeship provision

The University of Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted for their apprenticeship provision. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The University of Suffolk has been praised for its work with apprentices.

It was given a 'Good' Ofsted rating following the recent inspection of its apprenticeship provision with Inspectors concluding that apprentices benefitted from well-resourced, high-quality training facilities and support they received both academically and in the workplace after their visit to the Ipswich campus.

The report stated that "leaders have a strong and effective focus on driving towards quality improvement for apprenticeships.

"They place a high value on apprenticeships as part of the strategic plans for the University."

The university's relationship with employers was also highlighted as a strength with the report concluding that "leaders work closely and purposefully with employers to design an apprenticeship offer that meets local and regional skills needs very well".

Mohammad Dastbaz, vice-chancellor at the University of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, vice-chancellor at the university said: "We are pleased with the Ofsted inspection results which shows the university's strong commitment to its apprenticeship programmes and the learners experience with us.