University praised by Ofsted for its apprenticeship provision
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The University of Suffolk has been praised for its work with apprentices.
It was given a 'Good' Ofsted rating following the recent inspection of its apprenticeship provision with Inspectors concluding that apprentices benefitted from well-resourced, high-quality training facilities and support they received both academically and in the workplace after their visit to the Ipswich campus.
The report stated that "leaders have a strong and effective focus on driving towards quality improvement for apprenticeships.
"They place a high value on apprenticeships as part of the strategic plans for the University."
The university's relationship with employers was also highlighted as a strength with the report concluding that "leaders work closely and purposefully with employers to design an apprenticeship offer that meets local and regional skills needs very well".
Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, vice-chancellor at the university said: "We are pleased with the Ofsted inspection results which shows the university's strong commitment to its apprenticeship programmes and the learners experience with us.