News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

University praised by Ofsted for its apprenticeship provision

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 10:54 AM July 19, 2022
The University of Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted for its apprenticeship provision.

The University of Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted for their apprenticeship provision. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The University of Suffolk has been praised for its work with apprentices.

It was given a 'Good' Ofsted rating following the recent inspection of its apprenticeship provision with Inspectors concluding that apprentices benefitted from well-resourced, high-quality training facilities and support they received both academically and in the workplace after their visit to the Ipswich campus.

The report stated that "leaders have a strong and effective focus on driving towards quality improvement for apprenticeships.

"They place a high value on apprenticeships as part of the strategic plans for the University."

The university's relationship with employers was also highlighted as a strength with the report concluding that "leaders work closely and purposefully with employers to design an apprenticeship offer that meets local and regional skills needs very well".

Mohammad Dastbaz, vice-chancellor at the University of Suffolk

Mohammad Dastbaz, vice-chancellor at the University of Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, vice-chancellor at the university said: "We are pleased with the Ofsted inspection results which shows the university's strong commitment to its apprenticeship programmes and the learners experience with us.

University of Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Fire crews are tackling a 10 acre field fire near Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Firefighters tackling 10-acre field fire in village near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The home in Witnesham is being marketed by Clarke & Simpson

Gallery

See inside three-bedroom house in need of a revamp for sale near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A man has been left with a fractured jaw and cheek after an assault in Hadleigh

Suffolk Live News

Man in 60s left with fractured jaw after racially aggravated assault

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Donkey the horse was painted with the words "do not feed me" by owner Johanna

Suffolk Live News

'Do not feed me' - Owner's message to protect horse from over-eating

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon