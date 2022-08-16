News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

University clearing - all you need to know

Tom Cann

Published: 11:00 AM August 16, 2022
The University of Suffolk clearing applications are now open

The University of Suffolk clearing applications are now open - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Universities around the country are prepping themselves for clearing applications with A-Level results day on August 18.

For students leaving sixth form or college who haven't yet applied for university or didn't get the results they were hoping for can apply through clearing to study at the University of Suffolk.

Clearing is a way for universities to recruit students who haven't applied for university or haven't got into the universities they had wanted to.

Applications are open now to study at the University of Suffolk, with a range of courses on offer for people.

Applications for clearing at the university close on October 18, but with courses having already started by that point, and limited spaces available, the university has suggested those considering, apply as soon as possible.

If you are considering applying, then call the universities application hotline on 01473 338352, and to find out more about clearing at the University of Suffolk, click here.

University of Suffolk
Ipswich News
Suffolk

