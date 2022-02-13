University collaboration sparked start of couple's romance

Emily Godden and Rosanne Ganley met at the University of Suffolk through their departments working together and have been together since 2016. - Credit: Rosanne Ganley

A young couple who met through collaborating on an end-of-term project at university has looked back on how chance sparked the start of their six-year relationship.

Roseanne Ganley and Emily Godden, 28, met in 2015 during their second year as English and Fine Art students at the University of Suffolk.

English student Roseanne was part of a group of students tasked with writing a series of poems and short stories for art students to interpret.

Emily had selected Roseanne's six-letter story, Amnesia: I forgot what I said, and began coming up with her interpretation of the work.

The decision led the couple to "meet by chance".

Rosanne, 26, said: "From then onwards, we met regularly on campus and had late night discussions in the library about our final year dissertations.

"While I was writing on Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice, Emily was writing about John Cage's the 'human-chance machine', about chance encounters. It was obvious at this point, that we had an instant connection.”

During the summer of 2015, Rosanne travelled and went to West Highland Way in Scotland, while Emily stayed in Ipswich for work, and saw their friendship blossom further.

Rosanne said: "What began as a friendship then blossomed and despite having many obstacles thrown at us at the time, and my mental health being at an all-time low, we made our relationship official towards the end of 2016, after graduating at the University of Suffolk."

Now more than five years on since their chance meeting, the couple have travelled, bought a house and adopted a four-year-old lurcher called Abi.

They continued their passion for learning with both studying for Masters and now PhDs.

Rosanne, who is a freelance marketing executive, said: “Since then, we have been travelling together to the Netherlands, Wales, Scotland, with many more trips planned for the future

"We have both always had similar aspirations, so really, it was the perfect match and it wouldn't have happened, without that collaboration.

"We now own our own home in Stowmarket and have adopted a 4-year-old Lurcher, called Abi.

"I think we can definitely say that the University of Suffolk made us."