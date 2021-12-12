News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

University dean named among world's most influential researchers

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 3:00 PM December 12, 2021
Alistair Mathie of the University of Suffolk has been named among the world's most influential researchers.

Alistair Mathie of the University of Suffolk has been named among the world's most influential researchers. - Credit: UOS

A university dean has been heralded as one of the world's most influential researchers. 

Professor Alistair Mathie, who became dean of the University of Suffolk's school of engineering, arts, science and technology in January,  is included in the Clarivate list. 

Those selected have been chosen for making an impact in their chosen fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers over the last decade.

Professor Mathie's work on bioelectricity and in his laboratory-based research explores the ion channel proteins in the body, The ion channels are important in conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, pulmonary hypertension and depression.

The list is comprised of 6,602 researchers from 70 countries.

Prof Mathie said: “The award brings recognition to my research and to the University of Suffolk. 

“The award provides further indication of the development of internationally recognised research at the University of Suffolk.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase
  2. 2 'Heart-breaking' and 'a slippery mudbath' - traffic damages Hemingstone road
  3. 3 Decision expected soon on amended plans for 139 homes and new £1.2m school
  1. 4 Mountain bike rider furious at latest dumping as fly-tipping doubles
  2. 5 Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever
  3. 6 Felixstowe man fined £200 for 'buttock offence'
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: These are the criminals locked up in Suffolk this week
  5. 8 'There is room for Zac in the Timpson family' - friendship of manager and child with autism
  6. 9 'Investigate us': Order of monks accused of Ipswich school abuse tell police
  7. 10 Online Cardinal Medical Practice GP booking system 'praised'

David Pendlebury, from Clarivate, added: "The research they have contributed is fuelling the innovation, sustainability, health and security that is key for our society’s future.”

University of Suffolk
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Buses has cancelled services from Tower Ramparts station

Suffolk Live News

Buses in Ipswich cancelled as staff forced to self-isolate

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Christopher Nock, 33, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for two years. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich man jailed for 'sustained' attack on victim

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Byron and Jerome Ingham stand against an industrial building for press shots

Music

Popular Ipswich rapping duo reach Number 1 in iTunes chart

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Care home worker jailed for using elderly man's bank card to pay BMW bill

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon