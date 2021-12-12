University dean named among world's most influential researchers

Alistair Mathie of the University of Suffolk has been named among the world's most influential researchers. - Credit: UOS

A university dean has been heralded as one of the world's most influential researchers.

Professor Alistair Mathie, who became dean of the University of Suffolk's school of engineering, arts, science and technology in January, is included in the Clarivate list.

Those selected have been chosen for making an impact in their chosen fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers over the last decade.

Professor Mathie's work on bioelectricity and in his laboratory-based research explores the ion channel proteins in the body, The ion channels are important in conditions such as epilepsy, stroke, pulmonary hypertension and depression.

The list is comprised of 6,602 researchers from 70 countries.

Prof Mathie said: “The award brings recognition to my research and to the University of Suffolk.

“The award provides further indication of the development of internationally recognised research at the University of Suffolk.”

David Pendlebury, from Clarivate, added: "The research they have contributed is fuelling the innovation, sustainability, health and security that is key for our society’s future.”