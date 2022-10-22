Can you see yourself in our University of Suffolk graduation gallery?

Gallery

University of Suffolk graduation week came to a close on Friday October 21 - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

As the University of Suffolk graduation week comes to a close, we have pulled together a collection of photos from the week of celebration.

Throughout the week, 3,000 graduates have collected their degrees across 15 ceremonies taking place on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Amongst this year's graduates, were identical twin sisters Molly and Megan Bailey, 21, who graduated from the same course, Law with Criminology.

Balal Awan graduated just a day after getting barried to Arusa Malik - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Megan and Molly Bailey, identical twins who graduated - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

51-year-old Pauline Lifton also graduated in Human Resource Management, after leaving school at the age of 16, and not having the opportunity to attend college or university.

Also graduating was Balal Awan who got married to Arusa Malik the day before his ceremony.

This year's honorary graduates were financier Paul Killik, Dr Harry Brunjes, founder of Premier Medical Group, and chairman of Adnams, Jonathan Adnams OBE.

Dr Harry Brunjes collecting his honorary degree - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

He said: "I am greatly honoured to be awarded this honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk.

"As a Suffolk boy this is perhaps the ultimate accolade."

Hannah Konnovs and her son Maksim, who wore the same gown and stole the show - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

