Ipswich Star > News > Education

Can you see yourself in our University of Suffolk graduation gallery?

Tom Cann

Published: 8:00 AM October 22, 2022
University of Suffolk graduation week came to a close on Friday October 21

University of Suffolk graduation week came to a close on Friday October 21 - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

As the University of Suffolk graduation week comes to a close, we have pulled together a collection of photos from the week of celebration.

Throughout the week, 3,000 graduates have collected their degrees across 15 ceremonies taking place on the Ipswich Waterfront.

Amongst this year's graduates, were identical twin sisters Molly and Megan Bailey, 21, who graduated from the same course, Law with Criminology.

Graduation week at University of Suffolk came to a close this week

Graduation week at University of Suffolk came to a close this week - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Balal Awan graduated just a day after getting barried to Arusa Malik

Balal Awan graduated just a day after getting barried to Arusa Malik - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Megan and Molly Bailey, identical twins who graduated

Megan and Molly Bailey, identical twins who graduated - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

51-year-old Pauline Lifton also graduated in Human Resource Management, after leaving school at the age of 16, and not having the opportunity to attend college or university.

Also graduating was Balal Awan who got married to Arusa Malik the day before his ceremony.

This year's honorary graduates were financier Paul Killik, Dr Harry Brunjes, founder of Premier Medical Group, and chairman of Adnams, Jonathan Adnams OBE.

Dr Harry Brunjes collecting his honorary degree

Dr Harry Brunjes collecting his honorary degree - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Graduation week at the university was a success

Graduation week at the university was a success - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

All ceremonies were brilliantly attended by graduates' friends and family

All ceremonies were brilliantly attended by graduates' friends and family - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

He said: "I am greatly honoured to be awarded this honorary doctorate from the University of Suffolk. 

"As a Suffolk boy this is perhaps the ultimate accolade."

Spirits were high on the Waterfront for graduation week

Spirits were high on the Waterfront for graduation week - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Hannah Konnovs and her son Maksim, who wore the same gown and stole the show

Hannah Konnovs and her son Maksim, who wore the same gown and stole the show - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Spirits were high throughout the week in Ipswich

Spirits were high throughout the week in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Spirits were high throughout the week in Ipswich

Spirits were high throughout the week in Ipswich - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Graduation at the University of Suffolk

Graduation at the University of Suffolk - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

University of Suffolk graduation week came to a close on Friday

University of Suffolk graduation week came to a close on Friday - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Despite the rain, celebrations were still in full swing at the University of Suffolk graduation week

Despite the rain, celebrations were still in full swing at the University of Suffolk graduation week - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Spirits were high throughout the graduation week

Spirits were high throughout the graduation week - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Spirits were high throughout the graduation week

Spirits were high throughout the graduation week - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Ceremonies were held all week on the Waterfront

Ceremonies were held all week on the Waterfront - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

Ceremonies were held all week on the Waterfront

Ceremonies were held all week on the Waterfront - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk


University of Suffolk
Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News
Suffolk

