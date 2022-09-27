University of Suffolk 'pleased' to maintain position in league table

The University of Suffolk has maintained their halfway position on a university league table, falling only two places from last year and ranking highly in multiple satisfaction categories. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The University of Suffolk has maintained its halfway position on a university league table and ranked highly in multiple categories.

The Guardian University Guide 2023 assessed 121 universities on a range of criteria and placed the University of Suffolk 69th overall.

The University of Suffolk ranked eighth for student satisfaction with the quality of feedback and assessment.

The institution also placed 15th for teaching satisfaction and 45th for course satisfaction.

Ranking 95th, 90.8% of first-year students at the University of Suffolk continued to their second year.

For money spent on each student, excluding academic staff costs, the university scored 6.9 out of ten, placing 24th on the league table.

The average Ucas score of an under-21 entrant to the university was 111, ranking toward the bottom of the table in 115th place.

The University of Suffolk was 26th for the percentage of graduates who find graduate-level jobs, are in further study at a professional or higher educational level within 15 months of graduation, standing at 83%.

Professor Helen Langton is the vice chancellor of the University of Suffolk.

University vice-chancellor Professor Helen Langton said: "The university is pleased to have consolidated its overall position in the 2023 Guardian University Guide, after significant rises in each of the last two years.

"Our high positions for feedback and teaching satisfaction reflect the university's strong commitment to innovative learning and the overall student experience, and our ranking of 26th in the UK for graduate prospects shows that we have graduates who are highly employable and ready to make a positive impact in the workplace."

She added: "It is also pleasing to see the university placed among the UK's best in a number of subject areas, in particular History where we rank 6th and Sociology and Social Policy where we rank 7th.

"This is a further reflection of the university's growing reputation, and it is great for the people of Suffolk to know that they have such a highly regarded university on their doorstep."