News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Education

University of Suffolk praised for world-leading research

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 2:25 PM May 13, 2022
The University of Suffolk has been recognised for it's world-leading research

The University of Suffolk has been recognised for it's world-leading research - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The University of Suffolk has been praised for its world-leading research into social work and social policy.

The newly published Research Excellence Framework (REF) for 2021 – a UK-wide study of university research – said the Ipswich-based university produced world-leading and internationally excellent research in the field.

It was the first submission the university had made to the REF.

REF 2021 rated 12% of the university's research outputs were rated as world-leading or four-star and 56% as three-star which is considered internationally excellent.

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the university said: "We are delighted with the outcome of REF 2021.

Professor Helen Langton, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Suffolk, said it was a time for studen

Professor Helen Langton, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Suffolk - Credit: University of Suffolk

"These excellent results evidence the university’s efforts to deliver on its vision of transforming lives locally, nationally and globally and the impact of our research is vital to our success in meeting that goal.

"The impact of our research is clear, benefiting society and the communities we serve with almost 70% per cent of our submissions achieving a rating of world-leading and international excellence."

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 to be closed over most nights for next few months due to roadworks
  2. 2 Promising young footballer ran Ipswich 'Maxwell' drugs line
  3. 3 First-ever beer festival being held in village near Ipswich
  1. 4 A14 reopens after crash leaves car on its roof
  2. 5 Police 'extremely concerned' for missing man with links to Ipswich
  3. 6 Firefighters tackle overnight blaze in mobile home near Ipswich
  4. 7 Major supermarkets order urgent product recalls over salmonella fears
  5. 8 Road in village near Ipswich closed due to burst water main
  6. 9 Apple AirPods and jewellery stolen in break-in at home in Ipswich
  7. 10 New information released after baby girl found dead at recycling centre

The university has already achieved research distinctions and impact in social work and social policy, public health, health services and primary care, earth sciences, computer sciences and sport and exercise sciences.

University of Suffolk
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Roadside chef Marcus Livermore has picked up a lot more local customers by making good use of social media

Food and Drink

A12 burger van owner sees trade boom

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
JR CHUO is a former Ipswich School pupil who has just been included on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe 2022 list

Former Ipswich School pupil makes Forbes list

Abygail Fossett

person
The break-in happened at about 1.55am this morning 

Suffolk Live News

Thieves smash window in raid at popular Ipswich games store

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Japanese Knotweed in full flow

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich tops rankings for Suffolk's knotweed infestations again

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon