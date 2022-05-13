University of Suffolk praised for world-leading research

The University of Suffolk has been recognised for it's world-leading research - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The University of Suffolk has been praised for its world-leading research into social work and social policy.

The newly published Research Excellence Framework (REF) for 2021 – a UK-wide study of university research – said the Ipswich-based university produced world-leading and internationally excellent research in the field.

It was the first submission the university had made to the REF.

REF 2021 rated 12% of the university's research outputs were rated as world-leading or four-star and 56% as three-star which is considered internationally excellent.

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor of the university said: "We are delighted with the outcome of REF 2021.

Professor Helen Langton, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Suffolk - Credit: University of Suffolk

"These excellent results evidence the university’s efforts to deliver on its vision of transforming lives locally, nationally and globally and the impact of our research is vital to our success in meeting that goal.

"The impact of our research is clear, benefiting society and the communities we serve with almost 70% per cent of our submissions achieving a rating of world-leading and international excellence."

The university has already achieved research distinctions and impact in social work and social policy, public health, health services and primary care, earth sciences, computer sciences and sport and exercise sciences.