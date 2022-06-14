University of Suffolk rises 26 places in the Complete University Guide

The University of Suffolk has ranked 100th in the Complete University Guide 2023, finishing in the top ten for quality of facilities, lectures and teaching. - Credit: Archant/Sarah Lucy Brown

The University of Suffolk has ranked 100th in the Complete University Guide 2023, finishing in the top ten for quality of facilities, lectures and teaching.

The university has leapt 26 places in the latest guide following a 30-place rise in The Guardian University Guide last year.

It received a 49% overall score with 52% for entry standards, 77% for student satisfaction, 67% for research quality and 73% for graduate prospects.

Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor at the University of Suffolk, said: "The University of Suffolk is delighted with the enhancement in our league table position.

"This reflects our hard work and focus on the experience of our students. It also demonstrates the quality of our provision as a young and ambitious higher education institution.

"We are heading in the right direction and league table positions such as this one cement this. We are extremely pleased."