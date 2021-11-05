University of Suffolk graduates land dream architecture jobs

Students Vanessa Sandri and Olivia Fellows from the University of Suffolk have landed jobs with Suffolk firm, KLH Architects - Credit: University of Suffolk

Two students from the University of Suffolk have taken a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to start careers with award-winning local firm, KLH Architects.

Vanessa Sandri and Olivia Fellows are the first cohort to graduate from the University of Suffolk’s architecture course which has been running for three years.

Both graduates will now be working within the company as Part 1 architectural assistants, working with clients such as Addenbrooke’s Hospital and Ipswich Regent Theatre.

26-year-old Vanessa said: “I’ve always been passionate about creating spaces for people – I knew I wanted to become an architect as it’s always been my dream job.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I am so thankful to KLH for giving us this chance.”

Bryan Wybrow, company director and chairman of the Royal Institute of British Architects Suffolk branch said: “Seeing Vanessa and Olivia excel through their studies and receive their degrees was great, and I am very pleased to have them join the team at KLH."