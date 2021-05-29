Students go back to school at half term to join in litter pick
- Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant
A group of Ipswich students started half term by going back to school - to take part in a litter pick for Great Big School Clean 2021.
A total of 31 Year 7 pupils at Westbourne Academy spent two hours clearing rubbish from the grounds and the nearby area, including the nearby park.
They were accompanied by five members of staff, and ended up with big bags full of litter.
Assistant principal Andy Smith said: "It went very well and I am really proud of them. We had glorious weather and they really enjoyed just being outside with their friends.
"There was such a long time when they couldn't do this kind of thing, and it was great for them all to get out in the fresh air and do something for their community."
Following the litter pick, the students were rewarded with a barbecue in the school grounds.
Great Big School Clean is taking part from May 28 to June 13, as part of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean "Million Mile Mission".
Schools were asked to pledge how much litter-picking they would do, and Westbourne's contribution from today's event came to more than 200 miles of litter-picking pledges.
The theme of this year's event is 'looking after the environment and looking after yourself'.
Mr Smith said: "We know volunteering to do something for the greater good, as well as being outdoors, results in improved mental and physical wellbeing."
A Suffolk Clean Sweep will be taking place over the weekend of June 12-13, before Suffolk Day celebrations on June 21.