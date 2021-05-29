Published: 5:50 PM May 29, 2021

Year 7 students at Westbourne Academy with the rubbish they collected during their litter pick - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A group of Ipswich students started half term by going back to school - to take part in a litter pick for Great Big School Clean 2021.

A total of 31 Year 7 pupils at Westbourne Academy spent two hours clearing rubbish from the grounds and the nearby area, including the nearby park.

Isabel and Ella after their litter pick. Year 7s at Westbourne Academy went out for a litter pick around the school and nearby park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

They were accompanied by five members of staff, and ended up with big bags full of litter.

Assistant principal Andy Smith said: "It went very well and I am really proud of them. We had glorious weather and they really enjoyed just being outside with their friends.

Polly, Grace and Sonjela after completing their litter pick at Westbourne Academy in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

"There was such a long time when they couldn't do this kind of thing, and it was great for them all to get out in the fresh air and do something for their community."

Following the litter pick, the students were rewarded with a barbecue in the school grounds.

Lennie and Ethan picked up lots of rubbish while on Westbourne Academy's litter pick - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Great Big School Clean is taking part from May 28 to June 13, as part of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean "Million Mile Mission".

Schools were asked to pledge how much litter-picking they would do, and Westbourne's contribution from today's event came to more than 200 miles of litter-picking pledges.

Year 7 pupils at Westbourne Academy took part in a litter pick at the school and in the nearby park - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The theme of this year's event is 'looking after the environment and looking after yourself'.

Mr Smith said: "We know volunteering to do something for the greater good, as well as being outdoors, results in improved mental and physical wellbeing."

A Suffolk Clean Sweep will be taking place over the weekend of June 12-13, before Suffolk Day celebrations on June 21.

The line-up of students at Westbourne Academy before their litter pick - Credit: Westbourne Academy

Matilda, Polly, Grace and Sonjela after completing the Westbourne Academy litter pick in the school grounds and nearby area - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Aziz, Logan, Dennis, Charlie and George after taking part in the litter pick with Westbourne Academy - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant



