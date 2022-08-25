'Buzzing' Kate, 39, passes English and maths GCSE after return to college

Kate Bannatyne, 39, has passed her English and Maths, 20 years after first attempt - Credit: Kate Bannatyne

A student at Suffolk New College has passed her English and maths GCSE, after more than 20 years after her first attempt.

Kate Bannatyne from Ipswich, reconsidered her future during lockdown and home-schooling, and decided she wanted to study a painting and decorating course.

The 39-year-old was offered the chance to take English and maths.

She took both these subjects, and two decades since her last GCSE exam, the mum of three passed both exams, gaining a 5 in maths, and the highest possible grade in English, a 9.

She also passed her painting and decorating course.

Kate said: "The last time I did a GCSE exam, I was 16. I was pleased with my maths result, and English, I was not expecting at all. I did think it might have been wrong.

"It couldn't be better - I'm buzzing."

Kate noted that something that made her happiest over lockdown, was home decorating, so decided to do this course, and has come out of college with a new job.

She said: "I got an email from a wonderful company called Spirit Yachts in Ipswich offering students work experience.

"I went and took the opportunity and after a trial period they offered me a job in their finishing team.

"By making that one change and studying at Suffolk New College, it started a whole new journey of revisiting GCSE's and started a wonderful new adventure."

She continued: "I was very worried coming back to college, as I thought I would be the oldest on the course, but I really enjoyed it.

"I now feel I will be able to support my own children when they start their GCSE's having recently gone through the experience myself."

Also at the College, one student, Callan Spirling from Framlingham passed his English GCSE, four years after his first attempt.

Callan and mum Tina. Callan passed his English GCSE, four years after first taking the exam. - Credit: Suffolk New College

The 20-year-old gained a 4 in the subject, and said he was "delighted" to have finally passed.

He continued: "I had several previous attempts, but this year, I got a real passion for writing. I think that made the difference."