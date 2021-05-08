See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only

Published: 12:00 PM May 8, 2021

Woolverstone Hall, now home to Ipswich High School, will open to the public - Credit: Ipswich High School

A stately home near Ipswich will be open for one day, free of charge to the public.

Grade II listed Woolverstone Hall, set in 87 acres of stunning grounds and overlooking the River Orwell, was designed by the architect John Johnson.

Johnson's design is Palladian and has a central block comprising the main living areas.

It is flanked by two smaller wings containing the domestic offices, kitchen, larders, laundry, and brewhouse.

An Orangery with French doors will have refreshments on the day and for children, an outdoor play area will be open for a quiz with a small prize for every completed entry.

One feature you might notice is the stone monkeys on the gates at the entrance and throughout the park, which were placed in the 1800s after monkeys saved the lives of residents by raising the alarm.

Woolverstone Hall is home to Ipswich High School, for children and students aged three to 18 years.

It also frequently hosts weddings and receptions.

Visitors will not need to book, with the hall open on Sunday, September 12, from noon until 4pm.

Last entry is at 3.30pm and parking is free.

For more information, go to woolverstonehall.co.uk