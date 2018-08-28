Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: Exiled TV presenter waiting in Ipswich for asylum application news

PUBLISHED: 12:11 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:11 28 November 2018

Egyptian journalist Osama Gaweesh speaks at Portman House in Ipswich

Egyptian journalist Osama Gaweesh speaks at Portman House in Ipswich

Archant

An exiled Egyptian television presenter has been moved to Ipswich and is waiting to hear whether the Home Office will approve his application for political asylum.

Osama Gaweesh, 33, is a qualified dentist who took part in the “Arab Spring” uprising that led to the downfall of the former President of Egypt, Hosni Mubarak, in 2011 after 30 years in power.

A year later Mohamed Morsi became the first democratically-elected president of Egypt, but after a year in office he was removed in a political coup.

The new president, General Abdel el-Cissi, took action against the protesters who had forced President Mubarak from office – and Mr Gaweesh fled to Turkey with his family.

He could not work as a dentist there because he did not have the language skills when he arrived, but he worked with other Egyptian exiles to broadcast to his homeland by satellite television.

Eventually he was offered a slot hosting a talk programme on Alhiwar tv, a station that broadcasts across the Middle East.

As a result of these activities, however, he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Egyptian government.

This meant that when he left Turkey with his wife for a short holiday in the UK earlier this year, he was told he would not be able to return to his new home.

He said: “As we got to the departure gates at Istanbul airport I was stopped and told Egypt had issued an Interpol arrest warrant against me. Eventually I was told I could leave Turkey, but because of this warrant I would be unable to return.”

His wife did return to Turkey to look after their two young children at the end of the holiday – but Mr Gaweesh was forced to stay in the UK, along with his parents, and apply for political asylum.

He is still waiting for the result of that application from the Home Office – and is frustrated about not being able to work while waiting on the result of the application.

He said: “I cannot return to Egypt because I would be taken straight to jail for five years and would not be able to work for eight years after that.

“People are asking why I am not on Alhiwar any more – but I cannot do anything apart from voluntary work while waiting for my asylum application to be dealt with.”

Topic Tags:

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

52 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

Disruption for commuters travelling between Colchester and Clacton

3 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Greater Anglia train. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Overheard wire faults are causing problems for commuters this afternoon.

Gallery WATCH: TV star aims to inspire next generation of scientists

39 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Students from Holbrook Academy were learning about the importance of plankton at Lablive 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Flames, smoke and explosions were the order of the day at a spectacular display aimed at inspiring the young scientists of the future.

Updated Woman in her 80’s taken to hospital after collision

41 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Riverside Clinic Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van in an Ipswich car park.

Video Can’t wait for Suffolk Dog Day? Join the Woofers Winter Walk

49 minutes ago Judy Rimmer
Suffolk Dog Day supporters are being invited to a Woofers Winter Walk at Helmingham Hall. Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Tail-wagging fun is in store as Suffolk Dog Day organisers launch a new Woofers Winter Walk event at historic Helmingham Hall.

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

06:54 Paul Geater
Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich Council’s property company has spent £23.3m to buy another retail park competing with the town centre – this time outside the borough’s boundary.

Have you seen Jack Woods from Ipswich?

11:28 Megan Aldous
Jack Woods from Ipswich is missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help to trace an 18-year-old who has gone missing from Ipswich.

Video Women-only clubbing experience to launch in Ipswich

10:33 Suzanne Day
Jane Spencer-Rolfe and Ronni-Louise Hetherington have set up a women only club night called 'Let's Bop' which launches at Unit 17 on Wednesday November 28th from 7:30pm - 10pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

If you haven’t stepped into a nightclub in a few years, it can be slightly daunting to make the move onto the dancefloor.

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

10:14 Megan Aldous
Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police and ambulance attended an accident which happened on Heath Road in Ipswich this morning.

Video Mental health trust CQC: Mum ‘scared to have more children’ and student told she could ‘manage’

08:50 Emily Townsend
Ipswich teenager Beth Nunn has slammed Suffolk mental health services Picture: BETH NUNN

A young Ipswich mother under the care of Suffolk mental health services revealed she is scared to have more children after an 18-month battle with postnatal depression.

Most read

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman fined £220 for dropping cigarette butt from car window in Ipswich

Motorists can be fined for dropping cigarette butts on the street Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Traffic chaos after car overturns near Ipswich Waterfront

The crash happened on Grimwade Street, part of Ipswich's one-way system Picture: NSRAPT

Updated Traffic delays after car and lorry collide in Ipswich

Heath Road Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman struck by car on Ipswich zebra crossing

The collision happened on Derby Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich man admits making indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide