Suffolk social media sensation’s latest ‘Dolly Treasures’ adventures

Suffolk stylist and social media sensation Eileen Lam has launched her third book featuring the “Dolly Treasures” and their adventures around the county - and beyond.

The photo-led Little Mischiefs and The Gang book sees the Blythe fashion doll characters, who star on Eileen’s Instagram page, travel around Suffolk, Europe and the Far East.

“Eileen’s uniquely playful photographic stories transport us back to the days of childhood innocence and have captured the hearts of people worldwide,” a publicist for the book.

“Since 2013 when Dolly Treasures’ Instagram page was first launched, Eileen is now regularly invited as a VIP guest and keynote speaker to BlytheCon conventions around the world, where her fans queue to meet her and ‘the girls’.”

Eileen’s Instagram stardom has seen her host “meet and greet” events at BlytheCon and other major conventions in Japan, Shanghai, Seville, Beijing, Paris, USA and Belgium, with a further appearance scheduled later this year in London.

The latest book is said to feature images scenes from Suffolk and East Anglia, where Eileen has lived for the past 15 years.

A former model, with a mother of Irish descent and her father from Hong Kong, Eileen’s regular international travel has often inspired her story telling.

The Little Mischiefs travel everywhere with Eileen and are often pictured on their journeys - with each image taking up to several hours to set up and capture, even in the midst of busy city centre locations, from Hong Kong to Covent Garden.

The book is said to be aimed at children, teenagers and adults interested in photography, travel, a history of toys or fashion.

As a mother of two, Eileen is keen to offer support to Suffolk-based charities and not-for-profits that work directly in the care and education of children. She is inviting them to get in touch, via Affinity PR, if they wish to apply for some of the limited supply of Dolly Treasures books that she will make available free of charge.

