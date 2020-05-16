E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Intruder steals cash, card and phone from woman in 70s

PUBLISHED: 07:27 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 16 May 2020

The burglary happened at a home in Cornwall Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary happened at a home in Cornwall Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

An elderly woman has been burgled by an intruder who took her purse, containing cash and a phone, from her home in Felixstowe.

Police were called late in the afternoon on Thursday, May 14 after the victim, who is in her 70s, realised her possessions had been stolen from her home in Cornwall Road, Felixstowe.

The burglary happened at some point between Wednesday May 13 at 4pm and Thursday May 14 at 4pm.

It is believed the suspect entered the premises via an insecure back door and took her purse which contained £15 in £5 bank notes, a bank card and a Samsung S5 mobile phone.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the suspect should contact Ipswich CID quoting crime reference 37/26512/20.

